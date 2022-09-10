Mason Bulldogs bulldoze Fowlerville Gladiators

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason’s A.J. Martel led the Bulldogs to a 55-20 win over the Fowlerville Gladiators Friday.

Martel rushed for 107 yards and three scores, and Quarterback Cason Carswell threw for 273 yards and 4 touchdowns; three of them were caught by Colin Page, who added a touchdown off of a kick return and tacked on an interception for good measure.

The Bulldogs are 3-0, and will take on Williamston, also 3-0 on the season.

