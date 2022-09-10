Lansing nonprofit is building bunk beds for kids in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The combined sounds of multiple hammers and the hum of sanders filled the air as people were creating beds for kids.

Bunks Across America spent Saturday building bunk beds around the nation. In Mid-Michigan, Sleep in Heavenly Peace said 6,000 kids do not have their own bed, and dozens of people showed up to help change that.

In 2022, Sleep in Heavenly Peace – Lansing Chapter made it their goal to give 500 kids a place to lay their head at night.

Volunteer coordinator Sherri Hines said the need will make you fall out of your bed.

“It’s about 3% of the population in any town so for the greater Lansing area, that this chapter serves, that’s about 6,000 kids today that do not have a bed of their own,” said Hines.

About 60 volunteers showed up to reduce this number where they measured, cut, sand, and drilled to make bed components from scratch, totaling 60 beds. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process.

Hines said people can come help with little to no experience.

“You get a job; you bring yourself to come volunteer. We supply gloves and safety glasses and sanding equipment, all the equipment is provided by us, and we teach you a new skill,” said Hines.

Jerrod Olsen is the founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace – Lansing Chapter. He said delivering the beds are what make the special moments.

“Just helping out families that don’t have that opportunity or need that kind of help out from the community and we’re able to say we’re going to help your kid get a bed. “And more than likely for the first time,” said Olsen.

Lowes donated all supplies to complete and help fund the project. Beds are available for kids ages 3-17 years old. All the beds are new, with a mattress and bedding. SHP plans to deliver the beds no later than December.

The next building event is happening on Oct. 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Ledge.

