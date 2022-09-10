Holt outlasts Grand Ledge; keeps “The Jack” trophy

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 7-3 2021 campaign, the Holt Rams’ tough start to the 2022 season put it in a 0-2 hole to start the season.

Staring down the barrel of their first 0-3 start since 1997, Chad Fulk’s Rams used five defensive turnovers to outlast Grand Ledge 14-6, marking their fourth win in a row over the Comets.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those guys,” Fulk said. That’s a really tricky offense to try to stop and the way our guys responded all week and they were able to come out and perform tonight was huge. They won the game for us.”

Both programs are now in the second year of competing for “The Jack” rivalry trophy, which is named after Jack Rarick, a former Grand Ledge football player and coach for both teams.

Now for the second straight year, that lunchbox trophy is staying in the hallways of Holt Highschool.

“It feels amazing. You know, being so close to Jack and making this trophy,” Fulk said. “I don’t think there’s been a day where I haven’t had it around me somewhere. And it means a lot because of what it’s about. So being able to keep it again is very special.”

Holt used a 2nd quarter touchdown from Isaiah Foster and an ensuising safety to hold a narrow 8-0 lead at the half.

The Rams leaned on Foster heavily, who made play after play for Fulk’s Rams, on both sides of the football.

“He’s everything. He got to practice a little bit late one of these days and my heart kinda stopped,” Fulk said jokingly. “He’s the whole team leader. Without him, we would’ve been in some trouble.”

As for Foster, now in his senior season, he’s embraced that sense of leadership in his final campaign.

“Being a senior leader, you know I always have to step up. When I bring the energy, I know everyone else will come with me.”

Now as the Rams begin CAAC-Blue conference play with a win, still sitting at 1-2, Fulk knows how important a win like that can be in building the rest of the season.

“Your spirits get a little down after playing a tough schedule and starting 0-2, but then you’re able to start off the league 1-0 and it’s a new season for us,” Fulk said. “And so I think we can turn things around and go on a run.”

Holt will look to keep things rolling next week in another conference clash with Okemos.

As for Grand Ledge, the Comets will try to bounce back against a White Hot 3-0 Waverly Warriors club.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.