Greta Van Fleet canceling Flint, Ypsilanti shows

Greta Van Fleet is canceling its concert in the Vehicle City. Credit: NBC's SNL
Greta Van Fleet is canceling its concert in the Vehicle City. Credit: NBC's SNL(Week)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Greta Van Fleet is canceling its concert in the Vehicle City.

The Frankenmuth natives say due to production and logistical issues outside of their control, they won’t be making their shows in Michigan next week.

The band was scheduled to be in Flint on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Ypsilanti on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for their Dreams In Gold Tour 2022.

“We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your long-standing support. The remainder of the Dreams In Gold Tour 2022 is unaffected and will proceed as scheduled.”

Refunds and more information will be available at the point of purchase.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting
22-year-old man killed in Lansing shooting in Moores Park neighborhood
Michigan State Police arrest suspect in Mason triple-stabbing
Sparrow opens new emergency room
Sparrow opens its first free-standing emergency room
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday.
LIVE: A look at President Biden touring the auto show, and a dinosaur fossil could be yours
Sunny and Pleasant for Wednesday
At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a Sept. 13, 2022 pursuit in Mid-Michigan.
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
Maureen Halliday takes a shot at Darrin Rockcole's job before she and Seth Wells join the Now...
Now Desk: Fog impacting morning commutes, and updates on the latest headlines
Mr. Midnight, the new, official “Master of Scarymoanies” for Cedar Point's HalloWeekends.
Fan favorite HalloWeekends returns to Cedar Point for 25th year - see the sights and frights