GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of a young mother.
By Amanda Del Castillo
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) - Authorities in California say a gruesome murder remains under investigation where a mother was killed in the middle of the street earlier this week.

Residents in a San Carlos neighborhood said they are trying to understand what could’ve led to Thursday’s grisly killing.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in her 20s with two young kids was murdered in the street by a man she knew with witnesses close by.

A 911 emergency call recording shared that a 25-year-old female reportedly had her head cut off by a sword.

Authorities described the weapon used as a stabbing instrument which was not located as of Thursday evening.

Neighbor Chapel Thorborne shared that the disturbing crime scene was only steps away from his front door.

“The head was underneath the car, and she was in the back of the car, just severed. And they covered her up,” Thorborne said.

The sheriff’s office said the woman and the suspect were in an ongoing relationship. However, sources said the victim had a restraining order against the suspect since April.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the suspect’s relationship with the woman’s children.

According to reports, child protective services took custody of a 7-year-old and 1-year-old child, who were inside the woman’s home.

Residents said their concern now is for the kids as so many questions remain about how someone could commit such a crime.

“After he cut her head off, he came walking up, him and his two friends. They walked right by me, and they arrested him,” Thorborne said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect was known to law enforcement but did not release any further immediate details.

