Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th

Holt gets their first win, Mason and Charlotte move to 3-0
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!

Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!

MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Game of the Week: Holt 14, Grand Ledge 6

Mason 55, Fowlerville 20

Fowler 35, Bath 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Dansville 8

Charlotte 16, Lansing Catholic 13

Portland 62, Eaton Rapids 0

Olivet 44, Stockbridge 8

Waverly 39, Lansing Everett 14

Detroit Catholic Central 45, Dewitt 38 (OT)

Chelsea 17, Jackson 0

Durand 28, Ovid-Elsie 22

Hastings 24, Jackson Lumen Christi 21

Parma Western 64, Battle Creek Pennfield 0

Marshall 35, Coldwater 14

Battle Creek 28, Jackson Northwest 0

Saranac 32, Perry 14

Lakewood 40, Leslie 20

Laingsburg 49, Potterville 0

Addison 48, Hanover-Horton 39

Grass Lake 41, East Jackson 0

East Lansing 77, Okemos 0

Williamston 41, Lansing Eastern 8

Lansing Sexton 18, Ionia 14

Haslett 63, St. Johns 14

Union City 6, Jonesville 0

Michigan Center 48, Bronson 10

Homer 42, Springport 0

