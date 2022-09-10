Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
Holt gets their first win, Mason and Charlotte move to 3-0
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!
Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!
MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Game of the Week: Holt 14, Grand Ledge 6
Mason 55, Fowlerville 20
Fowler 35, Bath 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 51, Dansville 8
Charlotte 16, Lansing Catholic 13
Portland 62, Eaton Rapids 0
Olivet 44, Stockbridge 8
Waverly 39, Lansing Everett 14
Detroit Catholic Central 45, Dewitt 38 (OT)
Chelsea 17, Jackson 0
Durand 28, Ovid-Elsie 22
Hastings 24, Jackson Lumen Christi 21
Parma Western 64, Battle Creek Pennfield 0
Marshall 35, Coldwater 14
Battle Creek 28, Jackson Northwest 0
Saranac 32, Perry 14
Lakewood 40, Leslie 20
Laingsburg 49, Potterville 0
Addison 48, Hanover-Horton 39
Grass Lake 41, East Jackson 0
East Lansing 77, Okemos 0
Williamston 41, Lansing Eastern 8
Lansing Sexton 18, Ionia 14
Haslett 63, St. Johns 14
Union City 6, Jonesville 0
Michigan Center 48, Bronson 10
Homer 42, Springport 0
