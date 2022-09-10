Fowler moves to 3-0 with 35-0 win over Bath

They’re now atop the CMAC
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - On military appreciation night at Bath, the Fowler Eagles ran their offense like an army boot camp and rolled to a 35-0 victory over the Bees. 

It was a battle of CMAC unbeaten teams but the Eagles took command, scoring a late second quarter touchdown on a pass from Hudson Schlak to Nate Spicer to make it 14-0 at the half. 

The Fowler offense was on cruise control during a second half domination and a stifling defense kept the Bees off the scoreboard. 

Bath was looking to go  3-and-0 for the first time in 30 years but fell to 2-and-1 on the season.

