DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT

Panthers fight until final play, but fall in overtime
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3.

The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power Detroit Catholic Central.

And Zimmerman’s club didn’t just hang, they held a 24-17 lead before the Shamrocks stormed back to take a late fourth-quarter lead.

With his team trailing 38-31 late in regulation, DeWitt’s Aspen Keyes connected with his favorite target, senior Bryce Kurncz, who hauled in an impressive touchdown snag while fending off two Shamrock defenders to force overtime.

DCC scored on its first overtime possession to stretch the lead to 45-38.

DeWitt was also afforded one possession in the extra frame, but on the final play of the game, Keyes couldn’t find anyone open and took a sack as the Shamrocks avoided the upset.

No loss to lose sleep over, but now at 2-1, Zimmerman’s club will look to regroup in their conference opener next week against a very stout 3-0 East Lansing Trojans squad.

