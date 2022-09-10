Charlotte Orioles complete comeback with 16-13 win over Lansing Catholic

They were down 13-0 at halftime
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars held a 13-0 lead over the Charlotte Orioles at halftime Friday.

The Orioles then came back with a great effort to win 16-13 and go 3-0 on the season.

They also handed the Cougars their 3rd loss of the year.

Quarterback Ben Buzzard led the second half comeback with two big drives and ran a touchdown in on his own; the Orioles also added a 2-point conversion.

The Oriole defense came in clutch and stopped the Cougars on a potential game-winning drive to go 3-0 for the second year in a row.

Up next, the Orioles will face Eaton Rapids.

