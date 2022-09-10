Charlotte Orioles complete comeback with 16-13 win over Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars held a 13-0 lead over the Charlotte Orioles at halftime Friday.

The Orioles then came back with a great effort to win 16-13 and go 3-0 on the season.

They also handed the Cougars their 3rd loss of the year.

Quarterback Ben Buzzard led the second half comeback with two big drives and ran a touchdown in on his own; the Orioles also added a 2-point conversion.

The Oriole defense came in clutch and stopped the Cougars on a potential game-winning drive to go 3-0 for the second year in a row.

Up next, the Orioles will face Eaton Rapids.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.