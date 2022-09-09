Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair

The intersection of Wisner Street and Washington Avenue will be closed Sept. 13-14, 2022 for a...
The intersection of Wisner Street and Washington Avenue will be closed Sept. 13-14, 2022 for a sewer repair.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have another closure that could impact their commute.

According to officials with the city, the intersection of S. Wisner Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed Tuesday after the sanitary sewer system underneath collapsed and created a small sinkhole.

The closure is expected to last through Wednesday afternoon as crews repair the sewer system.

Residents are asked to avoid the area during the repair project and to seek alternate routes, such as the recently reopened S. West Avenue.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5 million will go toward Lansing’s Old Walter French School for building apartments and a...
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
Officials confirmed to News 10 that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

Latest News

Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Jackson County - Authorities seek driver
Cerrina Cole
Meridian Township police seek missing girl
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
WILX Weather Webcast 9/9/2022 PM