Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have another closure that could impact their commute.
According to officials with the city, the intersection of S. Wisner Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed Tuesday after the sanitary sewer system underneath collapsed and created a small sinkhole.
The closure is expected to last through Wednesday afternoon as crews repair the sewer system.
Residents are asked to avoid the area during the repair project and to seek alternate routes, such as the recently reopened S. West Avenue.
Read next:
- Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Jackson County - Authorities seek driver
- Certified: Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies abortion, voting access proposals will be on Nov. ballot
- Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
- Billionaire Spartan alum extending sponsorships to women’s basketball and volleyball players
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.