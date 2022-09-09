Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have another closure that could impact their commute.

According to officials with the city, the intersection of S. Wisner Street and W. Washington Avenue will be closed Tuesday after the sanitary sewer system underneath collapsed and created a small sinkhole.

The closure is expected to last through Wednesday afternoon as crews repair the sewer system.

Residents are asked to avoid the area during the repair project and to seek alternate routes, such as the recently reopened S. West Avenue.

