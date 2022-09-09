‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies transported a wanted fugitive more than 400 miles back to Mason after they had fled to the Upper Peninsula.

They were retrieved from Iron County, located on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, about 10 miles northeast of the Michigan-Wisconsin border.

“If you are a wanted fugitive thumbing your nose at a system trying to hold you accountable, we travel,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

According to authorities, the person was violating probation from obstructing police and a K-9 during a domestic assault investigation. It was reportedly the third time the person had fled to the Upper Peninsula.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will make sure the person won’t flee for a fourth time, but that they are “primed and ready if there is.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

