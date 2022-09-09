‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County

The drive between Iron County and Ingham County sheriff's offices is about 450 miles.
The drive between Iron County and Ingham County sheriff's offices is about 450 miles.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies transported a wanted fugitive more than 400 miles back to Mason after they had fled to the Upper Peninsula.

They were retrieved from Iron County, located on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, about 10 miles northeast of the Michigan-Wisconsin border.

“If you are a wanted fugitive thumbing your nose at a system trying to hold you accountable, we travel,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

According to authorities, the person was violating probation from obstructing police and a K-9 during a domestic assault investigation. It was reportedly the third time the person had fled to the Upper Peninsula.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will make sure the person won’t flee for a fourth time, but that they are “primed and ready if there is.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5 million will go toward Lansing’s Old Walter French School for building apartments and a...
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
Officials confirmed to News 10 that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

Latest News

Your Health: New treatment option for bunions
Road work sign
Mid-Michigan to see lane, street closures for bridge maintenance
The intersection of Wisner Street and Washington Avenue will be closed Sept. 13-14, 2022 for a...
Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair
The intersection of Wisner Street and Washington Avenue will be closed Sept. 13-14, 2022 for a...
Wisner, Washington intersection in Jackson to close for sewer repair