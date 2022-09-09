WATCH LIVE: Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is meeting Friday morning.

The meeting comes as it was determined that voters in Michigan will get to decide in November if abortion will be legal in the state. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that two proposals that were deadlocked by the Board of State Canvassers will make it onto the Nov. 8 election ballot.

