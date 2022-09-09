Now Desk: Rain returns, but it won’t ruin the weekend

What are the rain chances this weekend as football season is in full swing?
By Colton Cichoracki and Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the rain chances this weekend as football season is in full swing.

Higher humidity will start to sneak in Friday afternoon and night, which will lead to a slightly warmer night with lows in the lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 9, 2022

  • Average High: 76º Average Low 54º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1897
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1979

