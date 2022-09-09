Non-profit to give out thousands of free books

Everyone in the Lansing area community is invited to attend.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of free books will be given away permanently at a special BOOKS AND BRUNCH event on Saturday, September 10, 2022, between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. at the Capital Area Literacy Coalition (CALC), 1028 E. Saginaw, Lansing.

Everyone in the Lansing area community is invited to attend.

A great variety of books will be available that will appeal to all ages from infants to adults. There will be both fiction and non-fiction works covering topics from cooking to travel, humor and poetry as well as currently popular books and a number of classic volumes.

These free books are solely available to community members and their families to keep. And while there should be a book to satisfy every taste, visitors will also be treated to a flavorful brunch. There will be no charge for the brunch but donations are welcome.

This event takes place as part of the National Day of Service observance and is sponsored by the Michigan Community Service Commission. Complete details about BOOKS AND BRUNCH are available at the CALC website, www.thereadingpeople.org.

CALC, also known as The Reading People, is a private, non-profit, literacy organization that provides a variety of free services, including instruction in basic reading skills, GED completion, and English Second Language and citizenship, among other services.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5 million will go toward Lansing’s Old Walter French School for building apartments and a...
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
Officials confirmed to News 10 that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

Latest News

Bliss
13-year-old’s jewelry business thrives at Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique
‘Bright Walls’ paints the town one last time
‘Bright Walls’ paints the town one last time
Michigan vs Michigan State Corn Maze
Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze
Wharton Center Box Office
Get individual tickets for Wharton Center shows