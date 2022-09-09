Non-profit to give out thousands of free books

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of free books will be given away permanently at a special BOOKS AND BRUNCH event on Saturday, September 10, 2022, between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. at the Capital Area Literacy Coalition (CALC), 1028 E. Saginaw, Lansing.

Everyone in the Lansing area community is invited to attend.

A great variety of books will be available that will appeal to all ages from infants to adults. There will be both fiction and non-fiction works covering topics from cooking to travel, humor and poetry as well as currently popular books and a number of classic volumes.

These free books are solely available to community members and their families to keep. And while there should be a book to satisfy every taste, visitors will also be treated to a flavorful brunch. There will be no charge for the brunch but donations are welcome.

This event takes place as part of the National Day of Service observance and is sponsored by the Michigan Community Service Commission. Complete details about BOOKS AND BRUNCH are available at the CALC website, www.thereadingpeople.org.

CALC, also known as The Reading People, is a private, non-profit, literacy organization that provides a variety of free services, including instruction in basic reading skills, GED completion, and English Second Language and citizenship, among other services.

