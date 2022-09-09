New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday

MSU police have adjusted their staff hours to accommodate the new tailgating hours.
By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Spartans will be heading to bed a little early Friday night, ahead of Saturday’s game. That’s because it’s the first time tailgating lots will open at 7 a.m. for a late afternoon kick off.

On Saturdays, tailgating lots will now we open on campus at 7 a.m. for kick offs between noon and 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. for night games.

That’s a two hour difference compared to the previous season’s schedule, starting at 9 a.m.

However, the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety said they’re game day ready. Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman told News 10 they have adjusted their staff hours to accommodate the new tailgating hours.

He’s keeping the extra two hours of tailgating and Saturday’s forecast in the back of his mind. It will be hot out. MSU police are encouraging people to stay hydrated and limit alcohol consumption in the afternoon sun.

“We really encourage people to stay hydrated and then if they really do need medical assistance to summon assistance by calling 911,” said Rozman.

While police are adjusting their schedules, some students aren’t. Freshmen Bria Washburn and Sydnie Uphoff are excited for the game but have no problem waiting a few more hours to sleep in.

“I don’t know that we will be going to the 7 a.m. but we will probably be out there by noon,” said Washburn.

Uphoff said she agrees. “I mean personally I wouldn’t get up that early but I think there’s enough kids who might want to get up and start.”

MSU Police are encouraging people to encourage students and Non-MSU attendees to sign up for MSU ALERT notifications. People can subscribe to the University’s NIXLE channel by texting MSUALERT to 888777 message and data rates may apply.

