Michigan State University Trustees removes ‘voter suppression’ resolution from meeting agenda

The resolution - which was originally on the agenda for Friday’s meeting - asked MSU’s vendors to stop donating to lawmakers who support the “Secure MI Vote” pe
By Gena Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees decided to cancel plans to vote on a resolution that accused Republican lawmakers of voter suppression.

The resolution - which was originally on the agenda for Friday’s meeting - asked MSU’s vendors to stop donating to lawmakers who support the “Secure MI Vote” petition drive.

Secure MI Vote would create new ID regulations for in-person and absentee voting, ban clerks from sending absentee applications to everyone, ban donations to fund elections and set up minimum times for clerks to accept absentee ballots. The resolution called it “voter suppression.”

Board Chair Dianne Byrum said it was pulled because MSU’s didn’t want this to become a partisan issue.

“It became very clear that this was a political resolution, even though I don’t believe that voting and access to voting should be a political issue,” said Byrum.

Byrum denied the resolution was pulled because of threats from the State Senate Majority leader that passing it would cause lawmakers to “immediately reevaluate the legitimacy of this university and its board of trustees.”

“Removing the resolution today does not take away for a millisecond the passion and support for equal access to the ballot,” said Byrum.

Members of the Defend Black Voters Coalition spoke on voter suppression and the removal of the resolution after the conference. Defend Black Voters’ Co-director Ponsella Hardaway said she expected a resolution today after board members spoke out on the issue at their June meeting.

“The MSU Board of Trustees had an opportunity to take the principle stand for Michigan’s democracy but, sadly, in the face of predictable opposition, they seemed to have faltered,” said Hardaway. “Leaving black, brown and working-class people to fend for themselves while university dollars fund the attack on their voting rights.”

Hardaway said she hopes this will continue to be on the minds of the trustees, leading to the next meeting in late October.

Democrats hold a 5-3 majority on the Board of Trustees. At least one Republican member called the resolution inappropriate and said business and politics should be kept separate.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5 million will go toward Lansing’s Old Walter French School for building apartments and a...
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
Officials confirmed to News 10 that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

Latest News

Owner Leann Owen is closing the Eaton Theatre in Charlotte for a week to keep the theater open...
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte for a week to keep the theater open for the long term
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
Boos Recreational Center
Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close for construction, renovations
Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close due to construction, renovations
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday