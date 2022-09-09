Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.(Kellogg's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is putting a new spin on a breakfast classic.

The company has created new instabowls that just need water.

The little tubs of cereal have milk powder inside. When you add water and stir, the milk rehydrates and instantly creates milk and cereal.

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

You can pop them in your cart at Walmart for $1.98 a bowl.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5 million will go toward Lansing’s Old Walter French School for building apartments and a...
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska
Michigan vs Michigan State Corn Maze
Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze

Latest News

A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
5 killed in shooting in Maryland, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta.
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king