Isle Royale Queen cancels remainder of 2022 season

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Isle Royale Queen posted on Facebook Friday morning that they will be canceling the rest of their 2022 season.

According to the post, the Isle Royale Queen IV needs a minor hull repair and under Unites States Coast Guard restrictions, they are unable to sail until the repair is complete.

The post says, “If you have a reservation with us, you have received an email about how refunds will be issued. If you have a loved one on Isle Royale, rest assured that we are working closely with the National Park Service to get those folks back to the mainland. They should be able to get off the island fairly quickly.”

Isle Royale Line, Inc. said that the decision to cancel their season was difficult but that they must put the safety of their crew and passengers first.

