Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Jackson County - Authorities seek driver

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible in a hit-and-run that killed a woman Friday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Francis and Coler streets in Summit Township. Police said the victim was walking southbound on Francis Street, just south of Woodland Cemetery, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Authorities said the woman was found dead at the scene. Further details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7934.

