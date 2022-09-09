Green highlights MSU Athletics Hall of Fame class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday NBA star Draymond Green is part of the new class being inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Green will also be joined by NFL Hall of Famer Herb Adderley and two-time all-consensus All-American Greg Jones in the Class of 2022.

“This is a tremendous Hall of Fame class, one that includes NCAA Champions, National and Big Ten Players of the Year, and All-Americans,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. “Perhaps most importantly, as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this year, it includes three women who were trailblazers in their respective sports following the implementation of Title IX legislation.

For the time in MSU history, more women are being inducted into the Hall of Fame than men with five women and four men making up the nine-member class. Kathy DeBoer and Kalisha Keane will be two of the five women inducted into the Hall of Fame for women’s volleyball and basketball.

Green, a Saginaw native, has spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors since being drafted 35th overall in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. Over his decade in college and professional basketball, Green has won four NBA championships, been named to the NBA All-Star Team four times, led the NBA in steals in 2017, won Big Ten Player of the Year in 2012, won the Big Ten Tournament MVP Award in 2012, and won gold in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games with the United States national team. His No. 23 Spartans jersey was retired to the rafters of the Breslin Center in 2019.

Following the induction ceremony on Friday, Green and other inductees will be recognized on Saturday at Spartan Stadium, as Mel Tucker and the Spartans take on the University of Akron.

The charter class of inductees is comprised of 30 former Spartan student-athletes, coaches, and administrators who were inducted in 1992. The MSU Athletics Hall of Fame is located in the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center. The Hall opened in 1999 and showcases plaques of 162 previous inductees.

Michigan State University Athletics Hall of Fame - Class of 2022

Herb Adderley Football 1958-60

Kathy DeBoer Volleyball/Women’s Basketball 1975-78

Joan Garety Women’s Golf 1975-79

Draymond Green Men’s Basketball 2008-12

Laura Heyboer Women’s Soccer 2008-11

Greg Jones Football 2007-10

Kalisha Keane Women’s Basketball 2007-11

Karen Langeland Women’s Basketball/Administration 1976-2012

Bob Steele Men’s Track & Field 1965-67



