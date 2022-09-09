Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term

Owner Leann Owen is closing the Eaton Theatre in Charlotte for a week to keep the theater open for the long term.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term.

The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.

Eaton Theatre owner Leann Owen said they’re are no good options for movies to run over the next seven days, so she decided to close the doors for a week.

She’ll use the time to get some renovations done, including painting and putting in new speakers, which she hopes will help bring in bigger crowds.

”No, we’re still actually not covering our costs,” Owen said. “We’re better than we were but it’s been rough, it’s been rough, the movies, we’ve had some good ones this summer, but we’re still catching up from all the loss we’ve had over the last couple of years.”

The Eaton Theatre is expected to reopen Sept. 16.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5 million will go toward Lansing’s Old Walter French School for building apartments and a...
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
Officials confirmed to News 10 that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

Latest News

Eaton Theatre in Charlotte for a week to keep the theater open for the long term
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
Boos Recreational Center
Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close for construction, renovations
Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close due to construction, renovations
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday