Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term.

The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.

Eaton Theatre owner Leann Owen said they’re are no good options for movies to run over the next seven days, so she decided to close the doors for a week.

She’ll use the time to get some renovations done, including painting and putting in new speakers, which she hopes will help bring in bigger crowds.

”No, we’re still actually not covering our costs,” Owen said. “We’re better than we were but it’s been rough, it’s been rough, the movies, we’ve had some good ones this summer, but we’re still catching up from all the loss we’ve had over the last couple of years.”

The Eaton Theatre is expected to reopen Sept. 16.

