Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close for construction, renovations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Boos Recreation Center will be closed Monday due to construction inside the building and at Loomis Park.

The city said it will be closed “until further notice.”

Events scheduled at the Boos Center will be moved to two locations - the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on Adrian Street and Northeast Elementary School on Fleming Avenue.

The Boos Recreation Center will be getting improvements - including a new heating and cooling system - and the area around the center in Loomis Park will also be overhauled with a new playground, pavilion and more.

The city isn’t sure when the Boos Recreation Center will reopen.

More information on the project and rescheduled events can be found on the City of Jackson’s official website here.

