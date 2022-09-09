13-year-old’s jewelry business thrives at Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique is women owned business in Lansing that loves to empower others.

In their boutique section, they wanted to feature other women owned businesses in the area.

Brooke Halliwill is 13 years old and creates and sells her own trendy jewelry.

She tells Studio 10 that having her own business has created freedom at a young age.

Check out her jewelry in the video above.

For more information about Bliss: https://www.blisssalononline.com/

