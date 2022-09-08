Teens sentenced for murder in Jackson County teen’s death

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Anthony Jones and Aivery Banks were sentenced to 25 years in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in Blackman Township.

The sentencing is related to a shooting in August 2020 that resulted in Lataveon Cosey’s death. Both Jones and Banks were 17 at the time of Cosey’s death.

Jones was found guilty of second degree murder in July and Banks pleaded guilty to first degree murder in June.

Both were sentenced to 25 years for murder and an additional two years for felony firearm. They will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 27 years in prison.

“Here, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for his family and our community,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

