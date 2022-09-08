Teens sentenced for murder in Jackson County teen’s death

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Anthony Jones and Aivery Banks were sentenced to 25 years in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in Blackman Township.

The sentencing is related to a shooting in August 2020 that resulted in Lataveon Cosey’s death. Both Jones and Banks were 17 at the time of Cosey’s death.

Jones was found guilty of second degree murder in July and Banks pleaded guilty to first degree murder in June.

Both were sentenced to 25 years for murder and an additional two years for felony firearm. They will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 27 years in prison.

“Here, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for his family and our community,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border
Kelly Dorsey
Howell police seek missing woman last seen Sunday
Brian Heath Hannon
Former Holt elementary school teacher sentenced for criminal sexual conduct
Devon Baldwin
Stockbridge man sentenced to at least 50 years in 2020 murder of Bradley Wicks
A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
MSU police offers tips to avoid sextortion scams.
Michigan State University police aims to protect students from ‘sextortion’
Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project
How workplaces can help with suicide prevention