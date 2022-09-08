Staudt’s Rising Stars: Makenna Snyder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Makenna Snyder from Grand Ledge.

Makenna loves to stay active and is constantly on the go! She has had five years of dance and currently cheerleading for Grand Ledge Youth Program.

The last couple years she has found two new sports she loves: basketball and softball. Her favorite sport is softball, in fact her family has nicknamed her Makenna Slugger Snyder for her great hitting ability.

When she isn’t at bat her favorite position is first base. Her softball team won their tournament with the Grand Ledge Community Rec program. Not only does she love sports but also loves to read and is an excellent student.

