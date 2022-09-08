Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

FILE - Matt DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General, speaks outside before...
FILE - Matt DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General, speaks outside before a rally at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township, Mich., on April 2, 2022. A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether DePerno and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.(Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.

The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012.

A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.”

DePerno built his political reputation — and snagged an early endorsement from former President Donald Trump — by pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump lost the election in Michigan by some 154,000 votes, an outcome that has been upheld by multiple investigations, including one by the GOP-led state Senate.

