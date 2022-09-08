Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion, voting rights proposals to be on Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in Michigan will get to decide in November if abortion will be legal in the state.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that two proposals that were deadlocked by the Board of State Canvassers will make it onto the Nov. 8 election ballot.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it has been up to the states to decide if it will remain legal or not. A ballot proposal on abortion in Michigan was sent to the state Supreme Court after the Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2 in August.

Opponents argued the petitions had improper spacing between words and were confusing to voters. The court rejected the argument and said the Board of State Canvassers’ job is to determine if the petition has enough valid signatures and if it has the proper form.

The Michigan Supreme Court voted 5-2 to put the abortion rights proposal on the 2022 ballot. The order can be read here.

Abortion rights would be guaranteed in Michigan if the amendment passes on Nov. 8.

A proposal to expand voting rights will also be added to the November ballot. It was also sent to the Michigan Supreme Court after the Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2 in August.

The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election.

The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Promote the Vote initiative will be on the 2022 ballot.

The Board of State Canvassers will conduct an in-person meeting Friday at 10 a.m. for public comment.

