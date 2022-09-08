Michigan State University police aims to protect students from ‘sextortion’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety said it is seeing more and more cases of students being blackmailed after texting sexually explicit pictures and videos.

It’s called sextortion and MSU police are warning students what to look out for.

MSU police define sextortion as an interaction on social media or dating app where intimate photos are shared, at which time one person of the interaction threatens to release the images unless they are paid money.

In March, an Upper Peninsula community was hit hard by the suicide death of 17-year-old student. Investigators believe he felt pressured into suicide after falling victim to an Instagram sextortion plot.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 988.

Advocacy groups said the victims shouldn’t be ashamed to come forward.

“Don’t ever blame yourself. These are criminal targeting individuals,” said Leah Dryer, End Violent Encounters outreach coordinator.

End Violent Encounters, known as EVE, offers support to people who are victims of violent crimes, mostly sexual assaults.

Dryer said some women come to them after being victims of a sextortion scam.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of feelings of shame and guilt that are arising,” Dryer said. “They’re going to feel like they are at fault and so just really making sure that they supported.”

The FBI said it received more than 18,000 sextortion complaints in 2021 alone.

MSU police said there are some warning signs to look for when having an online conversation including:

The person claims they don’t have a camera

Conversations quickly turn “adult”

The use of scare tactics

The online profile doesn’t have many followers or pictures

Conversations don’t make sense and there are typos in the profile.

Dryer said it’s essential for everyone to know these signs even if they aren’t becoming a victim.

“We kind of get blinded, especially when it comes to romance and love. It makes it hard for us to see what’s actually happening so friends can just be there to say ‘I’m not so sure about this person I’m a little concerned about your safety,’” said Dryer.

If you suspect you are being sextorted, MSU police said you can just stop answering the person or block their accounts and report it to the police.

You should never send money.

The MSU Police and Public Safety Special Victims Unit has resources available to help victims. They can be found here.

More information about sextortion can be found on the FBI’s official website here.

