Michigan State Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries following crash
BRITTON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically injured Wednesday after falling from a motorcycle in Britton.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Wells streets. Police said a motorcyclist on Main Street lost control of their vehicle while crossing over railroad tracks and fell from the motorcycle.
Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.
