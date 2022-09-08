Michigan State Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries following crash

BRITTON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically injured Wednesday after falling from a motorcycle in Britton.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Wells streets. Police said a motorcyclist on Main Street lost control of their vehicle while crossing over railroad tracks and fell from the motorcycle.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.