Michigan State Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries following crash

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRITTON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically injured Wednesday after falling from a motorcycle in Britton.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Wells streets. Police said a motorcyclist on Main Street lost control of their vehicle while crossing over railroad tracks and fell from the motorcycle.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border
Kelly Dorsey
Howell police seek missing woman last seen Sunday
Brian Heath Hannon
Former Holt elementary school teacher sentenced for criminal sexual conduct
Devon Baldwin
Stockbridge man sentenced to at least 50 years in 2020 murder of Bradley Wicks
A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop

Latest News

Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our forecast and if the sunshine...
Now Desk: Nice weather continues, top headlines of the afternoon
WILX Weather Webcast 9/8/2022 PM