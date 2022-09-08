Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.(KTUU)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNALLEN, Alaska. (WILX) - A 33-year-old hunter from Michigan survived a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the attack happened about 60 miles north of Glennallen, about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage. Police said Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners had surprised a grizzly bear and her three cubs. The bear attacked Kuperus, who received serious injuries to his arms, but troopers said he was able to stop the attack with bear spray.

Troopers airlifted Kuperus to an ambulance, which transported him to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Alaska allows the hunting of bears, but requires licenses. Nonresidents of Alaska who hunt bears are required to be personally accompanied in the field by an Alaska-licensed guide.

Michigan’s bear hunting season can vary by municipality. While Michigan had grizzly bears at one point, the only species of bear currently found in Michigan is the black bear.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border
A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Michigan State Capitol building
Abortion ban off the books in Michigan for now
$5 million will go toward Lansing’s Old Walter French School for building apartments and a...
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
Will voters decide the future of abortion in Michigan?
Will voters decide the future of abortion in Michigan?