Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

GLENNALLEN, Alaska. (WILX) - A 33-year-old hunter from Michigan survived a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the attack happened about 60 miles north of Glennallen, about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage. Police said Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners had surprised a grizzly bear and her three cubs. The bear attacked Kuperus, who received serious injuries to his arms, but troopers said he was able to stop the attack with bear spray.

Troopers airlifted Kuperus to an ambulance, which transported him to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Alaska allows the hunting of bears, but requires licenses. Nonresidents of Alaska who hunt bears are required to be personally accompanied in the field by an Alaska-licensed guide.

Michigan’s bear hunting season can vary by municipality. While Michigan had grizzly bears at one point, the only species of bear currently found in Michigan is the black bear.

