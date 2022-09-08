LIVE: Nice weather continues, top headlines of the afternoon

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our forecast and if the sunshine will continue into the weekend.

Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including a rare tropical storm poised to pass over Southern California, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken making an unannounced visit to a children’s hospital in Ukraine, and a childhood staple returning to Netflix. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 8, 2022

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 54º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 28° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1978
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986

