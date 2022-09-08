LIVE: Nice weather continues, top headlines of the afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our forecast and if the sunshine will continue into the weekend.
Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including a rare tropical storm poised to pass over Southern California, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken making an unannounced visit to a children’s hospital in Ukraine, and a childhood staple returning to Netflix. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Nice weather continues
- Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
- Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
- Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 8, 2022
- Average High: 77º Average Low 54º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1874
- Lansing Record Low: 28° 1883
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1978
- Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986
