LIVE: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, and the headlines you may have missed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast as the 80s stay in the forecast into the weekend.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning you may have missed, including the latest abortion ruling in Michigan, Apple revealing new iPhones and accessories, and the earliest known mammal being identified. Plus we’ll have what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
- Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts
- Abortion ban off the books in Michigan for now
- Will voters decide the future of abortion in Michigan?
- Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe
- Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
- Eastern Michigan University faculty goes on strike
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 8, 2022
- Average High: 77º Average Low 54º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1874
- Lansing Record Low: 28° 1883
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1978
- Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986
