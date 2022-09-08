Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is helping Lansing fight a statewide affordable housing shortage by putting $5 million toward the redevelopment of the old Walter H. French Junior High School.

Background: Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer estimates the state needs about 160,000 affordable housing units across the state. Her administration announced Wednesday it’s going to provide nearly $84 million on the problem, which will be split up among 22 projects in the state.

The old Walter H. French Junior High School on Cedar Street will be turned into 76 affordable housing units and a childcare facility.

A Lansing business that works with children said it’s good news for families.

“Affordable housing will give them the opportunity to make the choices that will stabilize their families and also help them direct their attention to other things in life like making sure their children are learning and are in safe learning environments,” said Dr. Nolana Nobles, with Capital Area Community Services.

Whitmer had issued an Executive Order to create a Statewide Housing Partnership. The executive order will help the state housing development authority decide how to spend the grant money.

