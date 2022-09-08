DNR: more coyote sightings in populated areas does not mean population increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the winter months approaching, you may see coyotes in populated areas like the city limits of Marquette.

Marquette resident Steven Nystrom saw a coyote in his backyard Wednesday night.

“My wife and I were sitting outside and my dog started to bark. Well, when we went to see what the dog was barking at we saw what we thought was a large fox,” said Nystrom. “But then when we saw it a second time it was chasing a deer along Badger Creek. Turns out it was a coyote.”

Michigan DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said coyotes usually appear in residential areas because of food resources. However, current sightings on the west side of Marquette do not mean there is an increase in the overall population.

“I think people are just noticing that there is an easy food source so you’re attracting more. And they’re probably becoming more visible,” Roell said.

Nystrom said coyotes appearing in residential areas is concerning.

“What we’re so worried about is the fact the coyotes seem to have lost their fear of humans. They’re coming very close to residential areas and small children and pets are at risk,” Nystrom said.

Officer Chris Cygan from the Marquette City Police Department said Marquette City residents should call animal control if a coyote does pose a threat or appears sick.

“If you do see a wild animal, keep in mind that they are wild and give them their space. We live in a rural area within the city of Marquette, you go a mile in any direction you’ll be in the woods and are bound to bump into any wild animal now and again,” Cygan said.

Cygan reminded residents not to take it upon themselves to shoot a coyote if they see one.

“Within the city of Marquette, you’re not allowed to discharge a firearm in any way,” Cygan said.

