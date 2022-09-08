Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project

City officials said the renovations will ease congestion and that residents in the area will have better water pressure due to the replaced pipes.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project.

Jackson Police: Don’t drive through ‘Road Closed’ signs

The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks.

Additionally, the intersection of South West Avenue and West Franklin Street received a “major overhaul to provide better traffic flow through the area.”

The construction project finished Wednesday.

A similar project in Jackson is causing lane closures and traffic shifts on East Michigan Avenue as crews work to replace lead service lines. The city has about 11,000 lead service lines that are expected to be replaced over the next 35 years.

To learn more about the replacement efforts, visit the official City of Jackson website here or the Jackson County Department of Transportation website here.

