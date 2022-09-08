‘Bright Walls’ paints the town one last time

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s bittersweet, but Bright Walls is hosting its grand finale this weekend.

While the festival is ending, the murals are sure to brighten the Jackson community for many years to come.

Organizers say that this is it’s last year because they are simply running out of walls.

From Thursday until Sunday, you can check out more than 30 artist’s put up new murals across the city of Jackson. These artists come from around the world.

Not only will there be art, but there will also be music with over 30 acts scheduled across two stages!

From acoustic to psychedelic rock, cover bands and puppet shows, there will be something for everyone on the Alley Stage. You can get your tickets to the performances at www.brightwallsjackson.com/tickets

More than 50 murals have been added to the area because of Bright Walls.

For a map of the murals and full schedule of events: https://www.brightwallsjackson.com/

