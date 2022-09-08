Bear attack survivor rescued near Glennallen

A hunter from Michigan survived an attack from a sow grizzly bear near Glennallen, and was safely rescued and taken to a nearby ambulance by Alaska Wildlife Troopers.(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU) - A hunter from Michigan survived an attack from a sow grizzly bear near Glennallen, and was safely rescued and taken to a nearby ambulance by Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

According to an online dispatch, 33-year-old Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners abruptly came across a sow grizzly with three cubs while hunting 60 miles north of Glennallen near the East Fork Indian River.

“Kuperus was attacked by the sow and received serious puncture wounds to his arms but was able to deter and stop the attack using bear spray,” troopers wrote. “Alaska Wildlife Troopers established communication with Kuperus via satellite communication device and responded from Glennallen in a State aircraft (PA-18 Super Cub), located a place to land on a nearby ridgetop, and transported him to an ambulance in Glennallen.”

