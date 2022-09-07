Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze

Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines.

The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy a Fun Fact Timed Maze and the smaller kids can enjoy a Interactive Sing along maze! There will also be a free hayride from the parking to the Corn Maze. Plus there will be refreshments ,pumpkins, mini bales ,mums , and sunflower seed pods to purchase.

Tickets are $8 for the Big Maze, $5 for the Kids Maze, and those that are 4 and under are free. This farm is cash only.

You can find it at 4212 Holt Rd Webberville at the corner of M-52 & Holt rd .

