WATCH LIVE: Dry conditions round out the week, new images from space

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how much rain we can expect heading into the weekend.

Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including the faculty at one Michigan university going on strike, a hurricane swirls off the coast of Mexico, and new images from space. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 7, 2022

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1874 and 1960
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1899
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986

