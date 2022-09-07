WATCH LIVE: Dry conditions round out the week, new images from space

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how much rain we can expect heading into the weekend.

Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including the faculty at one Michigan university going on strike, a hurricane swirls off the coast of Mexico, and new images from space. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 7, 2022

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1874 and 1960

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1873

Jackson Record High: 96º 1899

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986

