WATCH LIVE: Dry conditions round out the week, new images from space
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how much rain we can expect heading into the weekend.
Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including the faculty at one Michigan university going on strike, a hurricane swirls off the coast of Mexico, and new images from space. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
- Dry conditions through Friday
- Michigan Attorney General files to get abortion amendment on November ballot
- Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, killing of Eliza Fletcher
- One-legged Stone Age skeleton may show oldest amputation
- Days of our Lives Transitions to Streaming on Peacock
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 7, 2022
- Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1874 and 1960
- Lansing Record Low: 35° 1873
- Jackson Record High: 96º 1899
- Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986
