Stockbridge man sentenced to at least 50 years in 2020 murder of Bradley Wicks

Devon Baldwin
Devon Baldwin(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man from Stockbridge was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the death of Bradley Wicks.

According to authorities, Wicks was killed in a March 2020 shooting in Bunkerhill Township. Police said he was dropped off at McLaren Greater Lansing, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the vehicle that dropped Wicks off “abruptly left.”

About a week later, Devon Carl Baldwin was arrested and charged with open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Baldwin was convicted of second-degree murder in June 2022 and was sentenced Wednesday to 50-66 years behind bars in connection with Wicks’ death.

Authorities said Baldwin will be 83 years old before he is eligible for parole.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
Wharton Center
Individual Wharton Center Tickets on Sale
Brian Heath Hannon
Former Holt elementary school teacher sentenced for criminal sexual conduct
Michigan State Police vehicle.
44-year-old man killed in Jackson County after running stop sign