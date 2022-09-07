Stockbridge man sentenced to at least 50 years in 2020 murder of Bradley Wicks

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man from Stockbridge was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the death of Bradley Wicks.

According to authorities, Wicks was killed in a March 2020 shooting in Bunkerhill Township. Police said he was dropped off at McLaren Greater Lansing, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the vehicle that dropped Wicks off “abruptly left.”

About a week later, Devon Carl Baldwin was arrested and charged with open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Baldwin was convicted of second-degree murder in June 2022 and was sentenced Wednesday to 50-66 years behind bars in connection with Wicks’ death.

Authorities said Baldwin will be 83 years old before he is eligible for parole.

