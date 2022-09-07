Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Lansing, East Lansing border

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple vehicles were damaged Tuesday night following a crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing.

According to authorities, police were pursuing an armed robbery suspect when the crash happened near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Saginaw Street.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m.

The extent of those injured is unknown, but several paramedics were spotted at the scene.

This is a developing news story.

