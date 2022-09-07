In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!

It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?

It’s crazy how MSU people think the in stadium experience is enhanced with the racket that hurts your ears, believe me.

