Michigan Attorney General files to get abortion amendment on November ballot

The brief argues the Board of State Canvassers acted beyond its authority in challenging the spacing between words within the proposed ballot language.
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on May 5, 2022, left, and another woman holds a sign during a news conference for reproductive rights in response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 3, 2022. For families divided along red house-blue house lines, summer's slate of reunions, group trips and weddings poses another exhausting round of navigating divides. The season opens at a time of conflict fatigue. Pandemic restrictions have melted away but gun control, the fight for reproductive rights, the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings, the bite of high inflation and a range of other issues prevail.(AP Photo)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an amicus brief in Reproductive Freedom For All v Board of State Canvassers. The brief is in support of Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) and its appeal to the state Supreme Court to put its ballot question before voters on November 8.

The brief argues the Board of State Canvassers acted beyond its authority in challenging the spacing between words within the proposed ballot language.

In the brief, which can be read in full below, Nessel “respectfully requests this Court issue a writ of mandamus requiring the Defendants to certify the petition to appear on the November 8, 2022 election ballot.”

On July 11, RFFA’s ballot proposal submitted approximately 750,000 signatures to the Michigan Department of State. After examining the signatures to verify whether enough was submitted, it was estimated that the petition contains 596,379 valid signatures - 146,228 more than the minimum threshold for certification.

“An overwhelming number of Michigan residents signed petitions in support of placing the question of abortion access on the ballot in November,” said Nessel. “Our state constitution provides the people with direct access to the democratic process and that access should not be limited by appointed individuals acting beyond the scope and authority of their duty.”

Last week, the Board of State Canvassers was deadlocked on their decision of whether to place before voters a constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion care in Michigan.

The deadlock came from the board made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, meaning the measure failed to make the ballot.

Nessel’s brief further states, “The People’s right to amend their Constitution cannot be discarded by a pair of unelected officials playing fast and loose with their statutory charge.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 9/07/2022 Midday
Walk for the Red fundraiser held in Lansing
Group walks 140 miles to raise firefighter cancer awareness
Sunshine Returns Today
Health Equity Council aims to bridge gaps and inequalities in Michigan
Health Equity Council aims to bridge gaps and inequalities in Michigan