Lansing Township annexation held from November ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of Tuesday, the effort to annex a portion of Lansing Township into the city of Lansing will not be on the November ballot.

Ingham County circuit court Judge Clinton Canady III issued a preliminary injunction that stopped Ingham County from including the proposal on the 2022 election ballot.

The proposal, if passed, would have moved 2,000 people from the township to the city, which caused concerns over raised taxes and township services.

In August, the Lansing City Council voted unanimously to annex part of the Groesbeck neighborhood.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said the county will appeal the ruling Wednesday and, due to the timing, is going to be asking the ruling to be expedited.

