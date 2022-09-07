Lansing Township annexation held from November ballot

Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Hall(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of Tuesday, the effort to annex a portion of Lansing Township into the city of Lansing will not be on the November ballot.

Ingham County circuit court Judge Clinton Canady III issued a preliminary injunction that stopped Ingham County from including the proposal on the 2022 election ballot.

The proposal, if passed, would have moved 2,000 people from the township to the city, which caused concerns over raised taxes and township services.

In August, the Lansing City Council voted unanimously to annex part of the Groesbeck neighborhood.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said the county will appeal the ruling Wednesday and, due to the timing, is going to be asking the ruling to be expedited.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Health Equity Council aims to bridge gaps and inequalities in Michigan
MSU Chabad Downtown East Lansing Location - clipped version
MSU Chabad Downtown East Lansing Location
Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan
Durant Park in Lansing is nearing it's fundraising goal for a stage in the park.
Lansing’s Durant Park closing in on $60,000 fundraising goal