Jackson sees lane closures, traffic shifts as lead service lines are replaced

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large infrastructure project has brough lane closures and traffic shifts to Jackson.

Background: Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street

Crews are replacing lead service lines along East Michigan Avenue between Cooper and Horton streets. The 1.3-mile stretch is a major access point for downtown Jackson, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, and residential and commercial corridors.

While the project will bring lane closures and traffic shifts, East Michigan Avenue will remain open in both directions as crews work to replace lead service lines.

“The entire street won’t be closed off, you are always going to be able to get through East Michigan Avenue both ways,” said city spokesperson Aaron Dimick. “However, there are going to be lane closures and lane shifts.”

City officials said 40 lead service lines will be replaced along East Michigan Avenue. The city has about 11,000 lead service lines that are expected to be replaced over the next 35 years.

The stretch of East Michigan Avenue is expected to be finished by late November.

To learn more about the replacement efforts, visit the official City of Jackson website here or the Jackson County Department of Transportation website here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.