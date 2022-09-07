Howell police seek missing woman last seen Sunday

Kelly Dorsey
Kelly Dorsey(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Kelly Dorsey, a woman last seen Sunday evening in Howell.

According to authorities, Dorsey was last seen at about 7 p.m. off North State Street in Downtown Howell.

Police describe Dorsey as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 95 pounds. She has a Jack Skellington tattoo and a skull heart tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a crescent moon on her right arm.

Anyone who has seen Kelly Dorsey or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Howell Police Department at 517-540-6704.

More: Missing In Michigan

