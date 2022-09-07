Howell police find body of missing woman last seen Sunday

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Howell Police Department confirmed the body of Kelly Dorsey was found Friday morning.

Dorsey was last seen Sunday evening in Howell and had been reported missing. Police confirmed Friday evening that Dorsey’s body was found at a residence in Howell just after 8:30 a.m.

The Howell Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating her death and are waiting on autopsy results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howell Police Department at 517-540-6704.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.