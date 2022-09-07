Howell police find body of missing woman last seen Sunday

Kelly Dorsey
Kelly Dorsey(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Howell Police Department confirmed the body of Kelly Dorsey was found Friday morning.

Dorsey was last seen Sunday evening in Howell and had been reported missing. Police confirmed Friday evening that Dorsey’s body was found at a residence in Howell just after 8:30 a.m.

The Howell Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating her death and are waiting on autopsy results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howell Police Department at 517-540-6704.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed to News 10 that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
Billionaire Spartan alum extending sponsorships to women’s basketball and volleyball players
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Jackson County - Authorities seek driver
Cerrina Cole
Meridian Township police seek missing girl

Latest News

Rain makes its return this weekend
Online betting leads to spike in calls for Michigan’s gambling helpline
Online betting leads to spike in calls for Michigan’s gambling helpline
Lansing Everett at Waverly
Lansing Everett at Waverly
DeWitt at Detroit Catholic Central
DeWitt at Detroit Catholic Central