Get individual tickets for Wharton Center shows

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Individual tickets for shows in Wharton Center’s 2022-2023 season are now on sale.

This public sale includes four Wharton Center Broadway premieres: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; JAGGED LITTLE PILL; BEETLEJUICE; and TINA—THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, as well as the return engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

Individual tickets to WICKED will go on sale at a later date. You can guarantee your tickets to WICKED now by purchasing a Broadway subscription package.

All performing arts events are also on sale. Events include Broadway’s Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times, who will be performing a selection of top Broadway hits and more; the return of the Soweto Gospel Choir who will celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music; the three-time Grammy® nominated Afro-Caribbean music group Tiempo Libre, one of the hottest Latin bands today; the return of the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group; the play Detroit ‘67 by one of the country’s most produced playwrights, Detroit native Dominique Morisseau, who is also known for writing the book for the hit Broadway musical, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations; the contemporary dance company Alonzo King LINES Ballet celebrating 40 years of powerful and stunningly visual work; as well as the return of American hip hop duo Black Violin who sold out two performances the last time they were at Wharton Center. Add to the list Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, New York Philharmonic String Quartet, National Geographic Live, and so much more.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase through Wharton Center’s official ticketing sources: whartoncenter.com , the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center (weekdays 10AM–5PM), and by phone at 1.800.WHARTON or 517.432.2000 (10AM–5PM).

Please note: Broadway Series and Performing Arts Series subscription packages are still available. Subscribers can purchase a season package and receive the benefit of priority seating as well as discounted pricing and additional benefits. Subscribing to a series package is the best way to secure your tickets to the Broadway show WICKED which is not included in this sale. More information about season packages can be found at: https://www.whartoncenter.com/events-tickets/become-a-subscriber.

Wharton Center has been taking significant action to ensure the safety of all patrons and visitors. We will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols set forth by MSU and local governments. For the latest information visit our website at https://www.whartoncenter.com/events-tickets/ticket-office-information/covid-19.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.