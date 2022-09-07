Former Holt elementary school teacher sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

SHIAWASSE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A former teacher with Holt Public Schools was sentenced Friday for criminal sexual conduct.

According to authorities, Brian Heath Hannon had admitted to performing oral sex on a child during a court hearing. Hannon had worked as both an elementary school teacher and a professional babysitter.

Hannon was arrested and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 13 in January following an investigation into him. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said Hannon was a teacher at Holt Public Elementary School at the time of his arrest.

Authorities said the 6-year-old victim was not a student at Holt Public Schools.

Hannon was sentenced Friday to 38 months to 15 years in prison after he had pleaded guilty.

Authorities said he will be put on the sex offender registry and will be subject to “lifetime electronic monitoring.”

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

