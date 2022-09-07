Elsie residents could see water disturbances as hydrant is flushed

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in the village of Elsie could see some water pressure fluctuations Wednesday.

According to officials with the city, crews with the Department of Public Works are flushing a hydrant on West Main Street and some residents in the area may see a drop in pressure and discoloration.

Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their water should run a cold water faucet for about 10 minutes to clear the discolored water. If the water is still discolored after this, residents are asked to turn the faucet off and try again an hour later.

If water problems continue beyond Wednesday, it might be time for a service line flush, which officials said will be provided at no cost.

